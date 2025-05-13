Market Trends Post-Trade Truce: A Global Economic Outlook

With the global markets momentarily relieved from the pressures of a trade war, the focus shifts back to standard economic indicators and corporate earnings. The truce between the U.S. and China, pausing severe tariffs for 90 days, has spurred optimism, notably boosting Asian stocks, especially in Japan.

Despite a sell-off in Japanese pharmaceutical stocks due to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on drug prices, the precise executive order targeted cheaper overseas medications, allowing a recovery in healthcare stocks. European pharma stocks have also outperformed this year, warranting attention.

As the U.S. dollar slightly weakened, investment sentiment faced challenges due to policy uncertainty beyond the trade truce duration. European and U.S. markets show signs of caution, but key economic data, including U.S. CPI figures, could offer clues for future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, affecting market projections.

