Thailand's Tourism Takes a Dip: Foreign Arrivals Decline

Thailand witnessed a 1.04% decrease in foreign tourist arrivals in the January to May 11 period compared to the previous year. The Tourism Ministry reported a total of 12.9 million foreign visitors during this timeframe, highlighting a drop that raises concerns for the industry's recovery.

  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has observed a decline in its foreign tourist arrivals by 1.04% from January to May 11 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Tourism Ministry released on Tuesday.

The nation, known for its vibrant culture and scenic views, recorded 12.9 million international visitors in the given period, as per ministry reports.

This slight yet significant drop in tourism numbers potentially signals challenges for Thailand's travel sector as it navigates post-pandemic recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

