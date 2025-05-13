Thailand's Tourism Takes a Dip: Foreign Arrivals Decline

Thailand has observed a decline in its foreign tourist arrivals by 1.04% from January to May 11 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Tourism Ministry released on Tuesday.

The nation, known for its vibrant culture and scenic views, recorded 12.9 million international visitors in the given period, as per ministry reports.

This slight yet significant drop in tourism numbers potentially signals challenges for Thailand's travel sector as it navigates post-pandemic recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)