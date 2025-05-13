Left Menu

Crisis in Global Free Trade: WTO Calls for Japan's Leadership

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expresses concern over the crisis in global free trade during talks with Japan's Prime Minister. With the US imposing evolving tariffs under Trump's administration, Okonjo-Iweala emphasizes Japan's role in championing open markets and reforming the WTO amid current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:21 IST
Crisis in Global Free Trade: WTO Calls for Japan's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Global free trade is under significant strain, according to the head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. In discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigaru Ishiba, she highlighted the need for Japan's leadership as international trade faces challenges due to evolving US tariff policies under President Donald Trump.

The WTO chief urged Japan to use the current crisis as a chance to address these issues and capitalize on emerging trade trends. She emphasized Japan's crucial role in sustaining and reforming multilateral trade systems while the US and China engage in tariff negotiations.

Amidst Trump's focus on higher tariffs to curb imports, Okonjo-Iweala's visit to Japan aimed to bolster bilateral cooperation and strengthen the WTO's role in global trade governance. Plans for further talks with Japanese ministers seek to reinforce Japan's commitment to open markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025