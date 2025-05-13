Crisis in Global Free Trade: WTO Calls for Japan's Leadership
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expresses concern over the crisis in global free trade during talks with Japan's Prime Minister. With the US imposing evolving tariffs under Trump's administration, Okonjo-Iweala emphasizes Japan's role in championing open markets and reforming the WTO amid current challenges.
Global free trade is under significant strain, according to the head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. In discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigaru Ishiba, she highlighted the need for Japan's leadership as international trade faces challenges due to evolving US tariff policies under President Donald Trump.
The WTO chief urged Japan to use the current crisis as a chance to address these issues and capitalize on emerging trade trends. She emphasized Japan's crucial role in sustaining and reforming multilateral trade systems while the US and China engage in tariff negotiations.
Amidst Trump's focus on higher tariffs to curb imports, Okonjo-Iweala's visit to Japan aimed to bolster bilateral cooperation and strengthen the WTO's role in global trade governance. Plans for further talks with Japanese ministers seek to reinforce Japan's commitment to open markets.
