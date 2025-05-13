Rising Tide of Indian Travelers: Allianz Travel Index 2025 Sheds Light on Trends

Allianz Partners, a leader in B2B2C Insurance and Assistance, unveiled its 2025 Travel Index highlighting future travel trends among Indians. The survey, encompassing insights from over 1,000 adults, suggests a significant 47% saving to splurge on travel, primarily directed towards Europe, the UK, and Asia by 2025.

Charu Kaushal, Allianz Partners India's Managing Director, stated, 'The Allianz Travel Index 2025 dissects the emerging travel landscape, highlighting the Indian traveller's hunger for unique journeys. We remain committed to providing security solutions, fostering confident travel experiences.'

Key survey insights include a strong preference for travel insurance among 85% of potential Indian travellers, as they seek security amidst financial and safety concerns. Allianz Partners aims to revolutionize the travel insurance domain, capitalizing on this growing trend.

