Rising Tide of Indian Travelers: Allianz Travel Index 2025 Sheds Light on Trends
Allianz Partners' Travel Index 2025 reveals that 47% of Indians plan to travel with saved funds by 2025, primarily to the UK, Europe, and Asia. Cost and personal safety are major considerations. Most Indians prefer buying travel insurance for peace of mind, reflecting a trend towards more secure travel experiences.
Allianz Partners, a leader in B2B2C Insurance and Assistance, unveiled its 2025 Travel Index highlighting future travel trends among Indians. The survey, encompassing insights from over 1,000 adults, suggests a significant 47% saving to splurge on travel, primarily directed towards Europe, the UK, and Asia by 2025.
Charu Kaushal, Allianz Partners India's Managing Director, stated, 'The Allianz Travel Index 2025 dissects the emerging travel landscape, highlighting the Indian traveller's hunger for unique journeys. We remain committed to providing security solutions, fostering confident travel experiences.'
Key survey insights include a strong preference for travel insurance among 85% of potential Indian travellers, as they seek security amidst financial and safety concerns. Allianz Partners aims to revolutionize the travel insurance domain, capitalizing on this growing trend.
