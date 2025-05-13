Left Menu

Rising Tide of Indian Travelers: Allianz Travel Index 2025 Sheds Light on Trends

Allianz Partners' Travel Index 2025 reveals that 47% of Indians plan to travel with saved funds by 2025, primarily to the UK, Europe, and Asia. Cost and personal safety are major considerations. Most Indians prefer buying travel insurance for peace of mind, reflecting a trend towards more secure travel experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:56 IST
Rising Tide of Indian Travelers: Allianz Travel Index 2025 Sheds Light on Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Allianz Partners, a leader in B2B2C Insurance and Assistance, unveiled its 2025 Travel Index highlighting future travel trends among Indians. The survey, encompassing insights from over 1,000 adults, suggests a significant 47% saving to splurge on travel, primarily directed towards Europe, the UK, and Asia by 2025.

Charu Kaushal, Allianz Partners India's Managing Director, stated, 'The Allianz Travel Index 2025 dissects the emerging travel landscape, highlighting the Indian traveller's hunger for unique journeys. We remain committed to providing security solutions, fostering confident travel experiences.'

Key survey insights include a strong preference for travel insurance among 85% of potential Indian travellers, as they seek security amidst financial and safety concerns. Allianz Partners aims to revolutionize the travel insurance domain, capitalizing on this growing trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025