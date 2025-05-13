Left Menu

NMIMS Navi Mumbai Celebrates Future Leaders at 7th MBA Convocation

SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai marked a significant milestone with its 7th Convocation Ceremony for the MBA Class of 2023-2025. Graced by industry leaders, the event highlighted the graduates' resilience and readiness to lead in the evolving business world, embodying ethical responsibility and innovative thinking.

NMIMS Navi Mumbai celebrated the graduation of its MBA Class of 2023-2025 with its 7th Convocation Ceremony on April 15, 2025. The event marked a pivotal moment for the graduates as they were awarded their MBA degrees in a ceremony attended by prominent figures, including Chief Guest Mr. Prasad K Panicker, Executive Chairman of Nayara Energy Limited.

In his address, Mr. Panicker urged the new graduates to embrace change and lead with resilience in the business world. The sentiment of forward-thinking was echoed by Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, who called the day a tribute to the graduates' perseverance and the start of a journey filled with purpose and opportunity.

Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya, Campus Director, praised the students' achievements on national and international stages, emphasizing the values of honesty and integrity. NMIMS Navi Mumbai's commitment to fostering ethical leadership and innovation was reiterated, as the institution aims to produce industry-ready leaders capable of shaping the future of business and society.

