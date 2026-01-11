Left Menu

Party Power Struggle: PMK Founder Challenges Son's Leadership Claim

PMK founder S Ramadoss has taken action against his son Anbumani, alleging he falsely claimed the party presidency and formed an unauthorized alliance with AIADMK. Ramadoss has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, asserting Anbumani's actions were fraudulent, calling for civil and criminal consequences.

In a surprising turn of events, PMK founder S Ramadoss has called upon the Election Commission to intervene against his son Anbumani. The elder Ramadoss claims Anbumani falsely assumed the presidency of the party and illegitimately allied with the AIADMK.

According to a letter addressed to the Election Commission's officials in Delhi, S Ramadoss detailed how Anbumani's term as president officially ended on May 28, 2025, making his current claim 'fraudulent and impersonation.' The development has sparked a significant leadership dispute within the party.

Anbumani allegedly claimed to still hold the presidency and, as such, unauthorized an electoral alliance with Tamil Nadu's AIADMK. The party founder insists these actions were illegal, meriting both civil and criminal repercussions. The formal complaint, also copied to key state officials, seeks swift justice.

