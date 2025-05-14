Left Menu

Families Demand Justice: Skies Darken Over Jeju Air Tragedy

Families of the December plane crash victims in South Korea have taken legal action against 15 people, including high-ranking officials. The complaint seeks a more transparent investigation into the Jeju Air disaster that nearly claimed 179 lives. Concerns about delayed investigative progress are mounting among the grieving relatives.

Updated: 14-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:28 IST
Grieving families of victims from last December's plane crash in South Korea are seeking accountability. They've filed a complaint against 15 individuals, including the country's transport minister and the head of Jeju Air. These moves come as the investigation, deemed slow by the bereaved, inches forward without clear answers.

The crash, involving a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, left all but two of the 181 passengers dead after failing to properly land at Muan airport. Allegations point to maintenance oversights and insufficient safety protocols, whereas official probes have yet to designate blame or identify the disaster's root cause.

The bereaved relatives demand a comprehensive inquiry, highlighting deficiencies like materials used for key aeronautical structures and questions over bird strike countermeasures. As South Korea's deadliest aviation incident since 1997 lingers unresolved, calls for justice and clarity from the state's investigators grow louder.

