Families Demand Justice: Skies Darken Over Jeju Air Tragedy

Grieving families of victims from last December's plane crash in South Korea are seeking accountability. They've filed a complaint against 15 individuals, including the country's transport minister and the head of Jeju Air. These moves come as the investigation, deemed slow by the bereaved, inches forward without clear answers.

The crash, involving a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, left all but two of the 181 passengers dead after failing to properly land at Muan airport. Allegations point to maintenance oversights and insufficient safety protocols, whereas official probes have yet to designate blame or identify the disaster's root cause.

The bereaved relatives demand a comprehensive inquiry, highlighting deficiencies like materials used for key aeronautical structures and questions over bird strike countermeasures. As South Korea's deadliest aviation incident since 1997 lingers unresolved, calls for justice and clarity from the state's investigators grow louder.

