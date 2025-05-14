Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Euro zone government bond yields reached new multi-week highs on Wednesday as easing trade tensions alleviated fears regarding economic growth.

Although the economic data calendar was sparse, analysts observed that the upcoming U.S. economic reports on Thursday could offer additional insights into the tariff impacts. Earlier, Euro area borrowing costs spiked following a preliminary trade accord between the U.S. and China, alongside remarks from European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel advising against further rate reductions.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield increased by 1.5 basis points to 2.691%, marking its highest since April 10. Money markets have predicted the ECB's deposit rate to climb to 1.80% by year-end. U.S. Treasury yields saw fluctuations as inflation worries persisted, while Italy's 10-year yield changes reflected broader market dynamics.

