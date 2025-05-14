Left Menu

MoRTH Bidding Norms Overhaul: A New Era for Road Projects?

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways' tightening of bidding norms, requiring additional performance security, aims to reduce competitive pressures in central government road projects. This policy shift, though beneficial for execution discipline, may strain smaller contractors' finances, potentially impacting bidding capacity and revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:33 IST
MoRTH Bidding Norms Overhaul: A New Era for Road Projects?
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has introduced tighter bidding norms for Central Government road projects. Credit rating agency ICRA suggests that this change, involving additional performance security (APS) requirements, aims to mitigate competitive pressures previously caused by relaxed norms that led to projects awarded at deep discounts.

However, the revision could pose financial challenges for small and mid-sized contractors with limited bank guarantee capacities. In August 2022, MoRTH imposed APS on significantly underbid projects, capping it at 3% of the total project cost. The recent circular removes this cap entirely, raising concerns about increased working capital needs and potential impacts on bidding capacity and financial metrics.

ICRA's Ashish Modani notes the policy's short-term strain but highlights its potential to promote serious, well-capitalized bidding, enhancing road construction quality. The revamped APS norms, effective from April 2025, introduce a refined threshold, applying to bids under 10% below estimated costs, contrasting with the previous 20% benchmark. The calculation moves from a standard 20% of the estimate-bid difference to a two-tier system: bids under 10% deviation see a 0.1% APS per 1% deviation; those exceeding 20% discount have a 0.2% APS plus a flat 1%, calculated on the bid price. This approach removes the prior 3% APS cap, aligning with ICRA's perspective on improved project performance security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025