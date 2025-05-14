African Development Bank Bolsters Supplier Ties at Annual Pretoria Gathering

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) reinforced its commitment to enhancing procurement transparency and expanding business engagement across the continent during its annual Strategic Partners Breakfast Meeting held last week. The high-level event convened at the Bank’s Regional Development and Business Delivery Office for Southern Africa in Pretoria, South Africa, brought together over 30 key service providers with the aim of fostering deeper collaboration and broadening business opportunities for South African companies within the Bank’s expansive procurement landscape.

Purposeful Engagement with Local Partners

Hosted by AfDB’s Regional Development and Business Delivery Office for Southern Africa, the event was strategically designed to cultivate stronger partnerships with South African service providers. By promoting greater awareness and access to the Bank’s procurement ecosystem, the meeting sought to boost the visibility and involvement of South African suppliers in the Bank’s regional and continental operations.

Oltesh Thobia, the Bank’s Regional Chief Contract and Procurement Officer, articulated the objective behind the initiative:

“This meeting was convened to raise awareness of the available opportunities at the Bank’s regional and country offices. We want to encourage more inclusive and competitive participation from the South African private sector.”

The event follows the successful supplier engagement meetings hosted in October 2023 and March 2024, signaling the Bank’s ongoing commitment to transparent and participatory procurement practices.

Insights Into Procurement and Future Opportunities

Attendees were offered a deep dive into the Bank’s operational framework through a series of comprehensive presentations covering AfDB’s mandate, strategic priorities, procurement regulations, and project pipelines across its 35+ regional and country offices. One of the key highlights came from Mose Mabe-Koofhethile, the Chief Regional Corporate Services and Procurement Officer for East Africa, who presented a detailed overview of upcoming procurement opportunities.

Among the services anticipated to be in demand across AfDB’s operations in 2025 are:

Facilities management

Security services

Transportation and logistics

Audio-visual technology

Event management support for the Bank’s Annual Meetings

These areas were identified as focal points for future tendering, with the Bank urging South African firms to explore collaborative ventures—such as joint bids and cross-border partnerships—that would position them competitively across multiple African markets.

Voices from the Supplier Community

Representatives from various service sectors expressed enthusiasm about the clarity and openness of the session. Cynthia Mkhombo, CEO of Masana Hygiene Services, praised the opportunity for engagement, noting:

“We have always benefited from this type of interaction to understand what the African Development Bank does and what opportunities are available elsewhere. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the African Development Bank.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Sharon Bennet, Director of Blinds by Bennet, reflected on her company’s ongoing relationship with the Bank:

“We have been working with the Bank for the past three years. This meeting allowed us to understand how the Bank works and the range of opportunities available. It was a valuable opportunity to deepen that relationship.”

Commitment to Transparency and Competitive Procurement

A recurring theme throughout the event was AfDB’s reaffirmed dedication to upholding procurement processes that are transparent, fair, and competitive. Officials emphasized that the Bank’s supplier engagement events are more than informational—they are platforms for building trust and empowering suppliers with the knowledge and tools to succeed in bidding for contracts.

The Bank encouraged local businesses to move beyond national boundaries and seek synergies with other African firms through teaming arrangements. Such collaborations, it said, are vital to unlocking opportunities in regions where individual firms may not have previously ventured.

Looking Ahead

The Strategic Partners Breakfast Meeting in Pretoria reflects the AfDB’s broader initiative to enhance supplier engagement across Africa. By creating structured opportunities for dialogue, the Bank continues to empower local businesses, demystify its procurement practices, and ultimately ensure that its development goals are achieved in partnership with the continent’s vibrant private sector.

As the Bank prepares for its 2025 Annual Meetings and continues to implement its projects across the continent, the strengthened collaboration with South African suppliers marks a vital step toward building resilient, inclusive, and locally grounded supply chains.