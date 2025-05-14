Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Bounces Back with Profit Surplus
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 9.03 crore for Q1 2025, reversing last year's Rs 19.76 crore loss. Annual profits surged to Rs 32.53 crore with an 8.6% EBITDA margin. Growth was driven by channel interventions, pricing strategies, and strengthened partnerships.
Domestic appliance manufacturer Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd has announced a robust financial turnaround, posting a standalone net profit of Rs 9.03 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This marks a significant recovery from the Rs 19.76 crore net loss experienced in the same period last year.
For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore, a sizable increase compared to the Rs 7.38 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 189.23 crore, up from Rs 167.46 crore year-on-year.
Swetha Sagar, Manager and Chief Business Officer, highlighted the company's success amidst subdued demand in the household and kitchen segment, achieved through channel and process interventions and strategic pricing actions. The company plans to maintain its growth trajectory through upcoming product launches and enhanced channel partnerships.
