Left Menu

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Bounces Back with Profit Surplus

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 9.03 crore for Q1 2025, reversing last year's Rs 19.76 crore loss. Annual profits surged to Rs 32.53 crore with an 8.6% EBITDA margin. Growth was driven by channel interventions, pricing strategies, and strengthened partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:44 IST
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Bounces Back with Profit Surplus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic appliance manufacturer Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd has announced a robust financial turnaround, posting a standalone net profit of Rs 9.03 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This marks a significant recovery from the Rs 19.76 crore net loss experienced in the same period last year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore, a sizable increase compared to the Rs 7.38 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 189.23 crore, up from Rs 167.46 crore year-on-year.

Swetha Sagar, Manager and Chief Business Officer, highlighted the company's success amidst subdued demand in the household and kitchen segment, achieved through channel and process interventions and strategic pricing actions. The company plans to maintain its growth trajectory through upcoming product launches and enhanced channel partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025