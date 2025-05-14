Left Menu

Jubilant Foodworks: Profitable Expansion with Global Franchise Success

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 49.33 crore for the March quarter. With significant revenue growth due to strategic acquisitions and store expansions, JFL has strengthened its position as a leading QSR chain. The board recommended a 60% dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:28 IST
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), the operator of fast-food giants Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, has unveiled a net profit of Rs 49.33 crore for the March quarter. The company reported revenue from operations reaching Rs 2,103.18 crore, showcasing its robust performance in the global fast-food market.

The financial results of the March quarter were particularly noteworthy due to JFL's acquisition of a controlling stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive master franchisee of Domino's Pizza in Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. This strategic expansion has fueled substantial revenue growth, with JFL seeing its consolidated income rise to Rs 8,217.07 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 5,695.97 crore a year earlier.

Jubilant Foodworks has demonstrated impressive growth in its store count, adding 325 stores globally, with substantial additions in the Indian market. Despite a slight dip in share prices, the company remains optimistic, approving a dividend of 60% for the fiscal year 2024-25, affirming its strong financial footing and commitment to shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

