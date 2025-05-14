Left Menu

Eicher Motors Reports Record Profit Surge Amid Robust Sales

Eicher Motors announced a significant 27% rise in net profit, attributed to increased sales, including a milestone 1 million annual motorcycle sales by Royal Enfield. The company plans further expansion with a Rs 1,200 crore investment for FY26 and is set to launch new electric bikes through its brand, Flying Flea.

Updated: 14-05-2025 19:16 IST
Eicher Motors has reported an impressive 27% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,362 crore for the fourth quarter ending on March 31, 2025. This surge was fueled by higher sales across global markets. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 1,070 crore during the same period in the previous year.

Revenues from operations climbed to Rs 5,241 crore, up from Rs 4,256 crore in the prior year, as per the company's regulatory filings. Notably, Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors, achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales, delivering 2,80,801 motorcycles in the quarter, marking a 23% increase over the previous fiscal year's Q4.

Eicher Motors' growth strategy appears robust as they continue to focus on international markets and new product launches. Managing Director B Govindarajan confirmed plans for a Rs 1,200 crore capital expenditure in FY26 and detailed the introduction of new electric bikes under the Flying Flea brand. Meanwhile, VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture with Volvo, also reported substantial growth in revenue and profits.

