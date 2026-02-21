Left Menu

Eyewitness Identifies Key Shooters in 1990 IAF Personnel Attack

Another eyewitness has identified Yasin Malik and Mohd Rafiq Pahloo as shooters in the January 1990 attack on IAF personnel. Previously, Malik's confidant Shoukat Bakshi was also identified. The attack resulted in four deaths and 40 injuries. A chargesheet against Malik and others was filed in August 1990.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:08 IST
Eyewitness Identifies Key Shooters in 1990 IAF Personnel Attack
Yasin Malik
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, an eyewitness on Saturday identified Yasin Malik, the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and Mohd Rafiq Pahloo, also known as 'Nanaji', as the shooters involved in the January 1990 assault on Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar.

The identification took place during a hearing before the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu. This follows a previous identification on January 31, where another witness identified Malik's close confidant, Shoukat Bakshi, as a shooter in the same incident.

The attack, which claimed the lives of four IAF personnel, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, left 40 others injured. It occurred in Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990. A chargesheet was filed against Malik and five others on August 31, 1990.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy
2
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
3
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
4
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026