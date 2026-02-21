Eyewitness Identifies Key Shooters in 1990 IAF Personnel Attack
Another eyewitness has identified Yasin Malik and Mohd Rafiq Pahloo as shooters in the January 1990 attack on IAF personnel. Previously, Malik's confidant Shoukat Bakshi was also identified. The attack resulted in four deaths and 40 injuries. A chargesheet against Malik and others was filed in August 1990.
In a significant development, an eyewitness on Saturday identified Yasin Malik, the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and Mohd Rafiq Pahloo, also known as 'Nanaji', as the shooters involved in the January 1990 assault on Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar.
The identification took place during a hearing before the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu. This follows a previous identification on January 31, where another witness identified Malik's close confidant, Shoukat Bakshi, as a shooter in the same incident.
The attack, which claimed the lives of four IAF personnel, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, left 40 others injured. It occurred in Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990. A chargesheet was filed against Malik and five others on August 31, 1990.
(With inputs from agencies.)
