Tirupati Laddu Controversy: A Battle Over Sacred Sweets
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of deflecting blame in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Allegations of serving adulterated laddus from 2019-2024 led to a massive controversy among devotees. Naidu emphasized protecting religious sanctity and addressed waste management plans.
- Country:
- India
In a heated address at Vinukonda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu targeted YSRCP leaders, accusing them of diverting responsibility in the alleged ghee adulteration of Tirupati laddus. Naidu slammed the opposition for hindering the investigation and even proceeding to the Supreme Court.
The Chief Minister claimed that the CBI-led SIT uncovered that the ghee supplied to the Tirupati temple was adulterated under the previous YSRCP regime. Naidu emphasized the necessity to maintain the sanctity of religious sites, unveiling plans to appoint Shyamala Rao to cleanse the temple administration.
Naidu also addressed waste management efforts under the Swarna Andhra Swach Andhra programme, revealing initiatives for waste-to-energy plants worth Rs 1,254 crore. The plan aims to achieve comprehensive waste collection across the state, enhancing the livelihoods of the impoverished.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tirupati
- laddu
- adulteration
- YSRCP
- Naidu
- temple
- sanctity
- investigation
- waste-to-energy
- controversy
ALSO READ
Security Breaches and Generous Donations: The Latest Issues Surrounding Jagannath Temple
Fortifying the Future: Ram Temple's Impenetrable Wall
Historic Renovation of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Idols Set to Begin
Political Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh: The Tirupati Temple Controversy
Ghee Controversy: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vs. Chandrababu Naidu