Tirupati Laddu Controversy: A Battle Over Sacred Sweets

In a heated address at Vinukonda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu targeted YSRCP leaders, accusing them of diverting responsibility in the alleged ghee adulteration of Tirupati laddus. Naidu slammed the opposition for hindering the investigation and even proceeding to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister claimed that the CBI-led SIT uncovered that the ghee supplied to the Tirupati temple was adulterated under the previous YSRCP regime. Naidu emphasized the necessity to maintain the sanctity of religious sites, unveiling plans to appoint Shyamala Rao to cleanse the temple administration.

Naidu also addressed waste management efforts under the Swarna Andhra Swach Andhra programme, revealing initiatives for waste-to-energy plants worth Rs 1,254 crore. The plan aims to achieve comprehensive waste collection across the state, enhancing the livelihoods of the impoverished.

(With inputs from agencies.)