Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: A Battle Over Sacred Sweets

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of deflecting blame in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Allegations of serving adulterated laddus from 2019-2024 led to a massive controversy among devotees. Naidu emphasized protecting religious sanctity and addressed waste management plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:07 IST
Tirupati Laddu Controversy: A Battle Over Sacred Sweets
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated address at Vinukonda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu targeted YSRCP leaders, accusing them of diverting responsibility in the alleged ghee adulteration of Tirupati laddus. Naidu slammed the opposition for hindering the investigation and even proceeding to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister claimed that the CBI-led SIT uncovered that the ghee supplied to the Tirupati temple was adulterated under the previous YSRCP regime. Naidu emphasized the necessity to maintain the sanctity of religious sites, unveiling plans to appoint Shyamala Rao to cleanse the temple administration.

Naidu also addressed waste management efforts under the Swarna Andhra Swach Andhra programme, revealing initiatives for waste-to-energy plants worth Rs 1,254 crore. The plan aims to achieve comprehensive waste collection across the state, enhancing the livelihoods of the impoverished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy
2
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
3
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
4
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026