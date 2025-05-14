Left Menu

Inclusive Language Shift: Railways Update Disability Concession Forms

The Indian Railway Ministry has updated its concession forms for persons with disabilities, replacing offensive terms like 'mentally retarded' with 'persons with intellectual disability'. While the move is welcomed, activists urge for further language refinement, noting that terms like 'handicapped' remain in use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:55 IST
The Indian Railway Ministry has taken a significant step towards inclusivity by updating its concession forms for people with disabilities. This change involves replacing outdated and offensive terms like 'mentally retarded' with more respectful language, such as 'persons with intellectual disability.'

Officials from the Ministry of Railways issued a circular on May 9, directing all railway zones to incorporate these changes starting June 1. While this initiative is being praised, disability rights advocates express concerns over other terms like 'handicapped' that still appear in the revised documents.

Despite the progress, critics, including Satendra Singh of the University College of Medical Sciences, believe these updates represent only partial corrections. They highlight the need for a comprehensive approach to language reform within railway documents to align with inclusive language policies endorsed by international bodies and India's own legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

