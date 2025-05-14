TCI's Strategic Leap: Profits Soar Amidst Digital and Sustainable Innovations
Transport Corporation of India (TCI) reported an 11.4% increase in profits for Q1 2025, with revenue up by 9.3%. Despite global challenges, TCI's focus on multi-modal logistics, sustainability, and digitalization drives growth. Innovations like AI-driven analytics and eco-friendly vehicles bolster TCI's vision of turning India into a logistics hub.
Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has posted an 11.4% increase in its profit after tax for the March 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 115.1 crore, up from Rs 103.3 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's consolidated revenue rose 9.3% to Rs 1,197.2 crore.
TCI's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) recorded an 11.3% growth year-on-year, hitting Rs 140.1 crore compared to last year's Rs 125.9 crore. The company's strategies in multi-modal integration, sustainability, and digitalization have been significant contributors to its success.
Under Managing Director Vineet Agarwal's leadership, TCI has expanded its warehousing and logistics services across various sectors, introduced eco-friendly vehicles, and embraced AI-driven analytics. These initiatives align with TCI's goal to transform India into a global logistics hub.
