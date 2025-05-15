Boeing Soars Again with Historic Middle East Orders Amid Controversies
Boeing has secured major aircraft orders worth USD 96 billion from Middle Eastern nations during President Trump's visit. The orders are the largest in 787 and wide-body jet history. Despite controversies surrounding ethics and past safety issues, Boeing's stock has hit its highest in over a year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
Boeing has clinched a substantial victory by securing orders worth USD 96 billion from Middle Eastern countries, coinciding with a regional visit by President Donald Trump.
The aerospace giant confirmed an unprecedented order from Qatar, marking the largest deal for its 787 and wide-body jets. This follows a Saudi company's purchase decision for 20 of Boeing's 737-8 jets, with options for 10 more.
Even amidst a backdrop of controversy over gifts and ongoing legal challenges post-crashes, Boeing's stock surged to its highest in over a year, underscoring a significant rebound for the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices
Saudi Arabia's Shift: Embracing Low Oil Prices?
Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Workforce Transformation: NSDC International and Takamol Collaboration
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's Heartache in Saudi Arabian Soccer
New Zealand Deepens Trade Ties with Saudi Arabia Amid GCC Free Trade Momentum