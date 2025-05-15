Boeing Soars Again with Historic Middle East Orders Amid Controversies

Boeing has clinched a substantial victory by securing orders worth USD 96 billion from Middle Eastern countries, coinciding with a regional visit by President Donald Trump.

The aerospace giant confirmed an unprecedented order from Qatar, marking the largest deal for its 787 and wide-body jets. This follows a Saudi company's purchase decision for 20 of Boeing's 737-8 jets, with options for 10 more.

Even amidst a backdrop of controversy over gifts and ongoing legal challenges post-crashes, Boeing's stock surged to its highest in over a year, underscoring a significant rebound for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)