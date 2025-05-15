Left Menu

Boeing Soars Again with Historic Middle East Orders Amid Controversies

Boeing has secured major aircraft orders worth USD 96 billion from Middle Eastern nations during President Trump's visit. The orders are the largest in 787 and wide-body jet history. Despite controversies surrounding ethics and past safety issues, Boeing's stock has hit its highest in over a year.

Boeing has clinched a substantial victory by securing orders worth USD 96 billion from Middle Eastern countries, coinciding with a regional visit by President Donald Trump.

The aerospace giant confirmed an unprecedented order from Qatar, marking the largest deal for its 787 and wide-body jets. This follows a Saudi company's purchase decision for 20 of Boeing's 737-8 jets, with options for 10 more.

Even amidst a backdrop of controversy over gifts and ongoing legal challenges post-crashes, Boeing's stock surged to its highest in over a year, underscoring a significant rebound for the company.

