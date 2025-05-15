Left Menu

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Launches 'The Dualis' Luxury Housing in Gurugram

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), in collaboration with KREEVA and ASK Property Fund, has unveiled a new luxury housing project named 'The Dualis' in Gurugram. The venture, boasting 198 apartments, aims for a revenue potential of Rs 1,400 crore, catering to strong housing demand in the NCR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), in partnership with KREEVA and ASK Property Fund, has launched 'The Dualis', a new luxury housing project in Gurugram. The project, expected to generate over Rs 1,400 crore in revenue, marks an expansion effort to capitalize on growing housing demand.

'The Dualis' comprises two 150-metre towers with 198 apartments, located strategically in Sector 46, Gurugram. With flat sizes ranging from 2,850 to 3,600 square feet, the development taps into a high-potential micro-market, says SPRE CEO Sriram Mahadevan.

The venture highlights institutional funding and local market expertise, representing SPRE's ongoing investment in the Gurugram market. As its second project in the region, following 'Joyville Gurugram', SPRE maintains a strong presence in India's real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

