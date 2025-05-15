Left Menu

Global Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

Global markets experience fluctuations as US stocks close mixed. Oil prices drop, and China's trade measures impact market stability. Despite some tech gains, economic uncertainty persists as companies adjust forecasts due to tariffs and policy unpredictability. Inflation reports and retail sales updates will further influence economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:29 IST
Global Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, global markets displayed a lackluster performance as US stocks reached a mixed conclusion on Wall Street. Oil prices plummeted by approximately $2 per barrel, signaling economic uncertainties compounded by geopolitical factors.

In an effort to de-escalate trade tensions, China reversed some non-tariff measures against the US. Despite these developments, major indices across Europe and Asia registered declines, highlighting ongoing economic challenges and investor apprehensions.

Economic indicators in the US, including future reports on inflation and retail sales, are anticipated to provide further insights into the country's financial health. The lingering effects of trade policies continue to impact corporate forecasts and consumer confidence on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025