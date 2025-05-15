Global Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

On Thursday, global markets displayed a lackluster performance as US stocks reached a mixed conclusion on Wall Street. Oil prices plummeted by approximately $2 per barrel, signaling economic uncertainties compounded by geopolitical factors.

In an effort to de-escalate trade tensions, China reversed some non-tariff measures against the US. Despite these developments, major indices across Europe and Asia registered declines, highlighting ongoing economic challenges and investor apprehensions.

Economic indicators in the US, including future reports on inflation and retail sales, are anticipated to provide further insights into the country's financial health. The lingering effects of trade policies continue to impact corporate forecasts and consumer confidence on a global scale.

