Yamaha Revolutionizes Warranty: 10-Year Coverage for Indian Models

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has announced a significant milestone marking its 40-year presence in India by introducing a 10-Year Total Warranty for all its Indian-manufactured motorcycles and scooters. The initiative became public on Thursday, as part of Yamaha's strategy to enhance its premium brand image in the market.

The warranty program includes a 2-Year Standard Warranty plus an 8-Year Extended Warranty covering critical engine and electrical components like the Fuel Injection system. This coverage is available for models in the hybrid scooter range, such as Ray ZR Fi and Fascino 125 Fi, as well as the Aerox 155 Version S maxi-sports scooter, extending coverage up to 1,00,000 km. The FZ Series, R15, and MT-15 motorcycle line-ups enjoy even more extensive coverage of up to 1,25,000 km.

To commemorate its success, Yamaha offers this new Total Warranty program free of charge to all new customers, though this is for a limited time. Afterward, the extended warranty can be added at a nominal cost. Yamaha's move highlights its confidence in product quality, enhancing long-term ownership value and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, the warranty is transferable, which enhances the resale value of Yamaha two-wheelers and illustrates the brand's focus on quality and relationship building with customers. The program is intended to lower overall ownership costs and provide a seamless, premium experience over a prolonged period.

This initiative reflects Yamaha's ongoing evolution as a reliable mobility brand in India while reinforcing its legacy of combining performance, style, and advanced technology. As Yamaha expands its footprint in the premium segment, the 10-Year Total Warranty is evidence of its dedication to delivering excellence in ownership experiences.

