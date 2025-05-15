Left Menu

Traders in Pune Stand United: Boycott of Turkiye Imports as 'Nation First' Movement Gains Momentum

Maharashtra's Chief Minister praised Pune traders for halting apple and dry fruit imports from Turkiye. This action is a protest against Turkiye's support for Pakistan after it criticized India's anti-terror efforts. In solidarity, traders emphasize a 'nation first' stance despite threats, with promises of government protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:47 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move resonating with patriotic fervor, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, lauded traders in Pune who have opted to discontinue importing apples and dry fruits from Turkiye. This boycott comes in the wake of Turkiye's criticism of India's operations against terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The traders, based in Pune's APMC market, aligned these actions as part of a larger 'nation first' sentiment, driven by Turkiye's perceived support for Pakistan. With a call for perseverance, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of teaching a lesson to those orchestrating violence.

Despite a threatening phone call traced to Pakistan targeting one of the traders, Fadnavis reassured them of government protection, asserting that any threats should be ignored. He highlighted India's resilience and military capability as deterrents against such intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

