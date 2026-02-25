Left Menu

Croatia Weighs Legalities of Russian Oil Imports Amid Pipeline Politics

Croatia is evaluating the legalities of importing Russian oil via its ports, following damage to the Druzhba pipeline, affecting supply to Hungary and Slovakia. The Druzhba halt, attributed to a Russian drone strike, has led to political tensions and calls for alternative routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid increasing tension over the supply of Russian crude oil, Croatia is considering whether it can legally import seaborne Russian oil to facilitate Hungary and Slovakia, following damage to the Druzhba pipeline. The halt was blamed on a Russian drone strike, leading to a shutdown on January 27.

The Croatian government has yet to make an official statement but has previously indicated its Adria pipeline is capable of meeting demand without resorting to Russian sources. Janaf, which operates the Adria pipeline, is currently supplying non-Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia, ensuring a reliable source.

Complications include U.S. sanctions against Russian oil exporters and an EU sea-borne ban, stirring political disputes as Slovakia and Hungary accuse Ukraine of delaying repairs. This has led Hungary to veto new EU sanctions against Russia, increasing tensions amidst preparation for Hungary's upcoming elections.

