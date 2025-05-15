Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Balrampur-Bahraich Highway

A tragic collision on the Balrampur-Bahraich National Highway claimed five lives from the same family and left eight others seriously injured. The speeding truck, which rammed into their car near Chakwa village, fled the scene but was later found. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred on the Balrampur-Bahraich National Highway, resulting in the death of five family members and severe injuries to eight others. The collision happened near Chakwa village, as a speeding truck slammed into their car late Wednesday night.

District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal confirmed the victims were en route to Bhulahiya village post-wedding festivities. Immediate rescue efforts saw the injured rushed to the District Memorial Hospital. Identified casualties include Adityaraj (12), Shiv Kumar (23), Phool Babu (36), and Vijay Gautam (40).

The truck driver absconded post-crash, but law enforcement is actively pursuing the individual. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences, urging comprehensive care for survivors. Investigations continue with bodies sent for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

