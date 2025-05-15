MakeMyTrip Refutes Ownership Allegations, Asserts Indian Roots Amid Security Concerns

MakeMyTrip, a prominent travel portal, has categorically denied allegations questioning its ownership structure and data practices, underscoring its identity as an Indian company. Founded and headquartered in India, MakeMyTrip has served millions of Indian travelers for more than 25 years.

The company stated, "MakeMyTrip is a proud Indian company, founded by Indians, headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travellers for over 25 years. We are a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq, with a diverse shareholder base spanning the globe. Our operations are independent, steered by a seasoned team of Indian professionals who bring a wealth of expertise and a commitment to excellence."

Amidst the claims, another travel portal, EaseMyTrip, raised national security concerns, implicating foreign ownership in jeopardizing sensitive travel data. Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, used the social media platform X to express concerns about potential security vulnerabilities with Chinese ownership in travel companies.

Pitti also questioned the Chinese ownership in MakeMyTrip with a purported Nasdaq filing showcasing significant shares held by a Chinese travel company. The growing geopolitical tension prompted both portals to discourage non-essential travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan, aligning with the national sentiments concerning recent international incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)