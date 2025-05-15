IndiGo and Turkish Airlines Partnership Boosts Connectivity Amid Call for Boycott

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has announced that its partnership with Turkish Airlines is bringing numerous advantages to Indian travelers and the nation's economy. This collaboration is enhancing global connectivity while making international travel more affordable. This update comes as some groups call for a boycott of Turkish goods and tourism after Turkiye supported Islamabad in condemning India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

The collaboration between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines currently facilitates flights to Istanbul using two leased aircraft, each seating over 500 passengers. Additionally, it offers codeshare travel to over forty destinations in Europe and the USA, reinforcing IndiGo's presence in long-haul markets.

IndiGo emphasized that this agreement has significantly improved the availability of reasonably priced airfare for Indian travelers amid rising international travel costs due to Covid-19. With more than 3 lakh Indians visiting Turkiye in 2024, this partnership continues to bolster trade and economic activity between the two nations, creating job opportunities and boosting connectivity for India's major hubs, including Delhi and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)