Ravi Jakhar Takes Helm as Allcargo Group's Strategy and Finance Lead

In a strategic move, Allcargo Group has announced the appointment of Ravi Jakhar as Director for strategy and group CFO. Previously serving as the Group Chief Strategy Officer, Jakhar is now set to drive the logistics operator's overarching strategy and finance initiatives.

Jakhar will oversee the financial activities across Allcargo's subsidiaries, including the global unit ECU Worldwide, Allcargo Terminals, AllcargoGati, and TransIndia Real Estate. His responsibilities extend to managing legal, internal audit, investor relations, and mergers & acquisitions across the group.

Working closely with Allcargo's Founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty, Jakhar aims to shape the firm's long-term growth strategies. His leadership in Latin America and Oceania will continue as part of his expanded role, building on his successful initiatives since 2020, such as mergers, fundraising, and strategic investor relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)