Centre Pushes Self Help Group Credit, Digital Finance at Rural Conclave

The Ministry of Rural Development on 20–21 February 2026 convened a National Conclave on Financial Literacy & Resilience and the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee (CLCC) Meeting in Hyderabad, unveiling major initiatives to deepen financial inclusion, strengthen household resilience and accelerate women-led enterprise growth in rural India.

The two-day programme brought together policymakers, regulators, banks, NABARD, RBI, State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs), development partners and Self Help Group (SHG) representatives to chart the next phase of rural financial transformation.

Focus on Financial Literacy and Household Resilience

The National Conclave featured thematic sessions on:

Financial literacy and behavioural awareness

Strengthening household-level financial resilience

Expanding access to credit for livelihoods and micro-enterprises

Deliberations highlighted SHGs and their federations as trusted, scalable platforms for delivering financial services and literacy interventions at the grassroots level.

25th CLCC Meeting: Policy Convergence

The 25th CLCC meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It was attended by Union Minister of State Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Telangana Rural Development Minister Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka, senior officials from the Ministry of Rural Development and Government of Telangana, along with representatives from NABARD, RBI, banks and development agencies.

The meeting began with a recap of insights from the Conclave, followed by a presentation on “Strategic Insights of DAY-NRLM and the Roadmap Ahead.”

“Credit to SHG Women is the Safest Investment”

Addressing bankers and community resource persons including Bank Sakhis, BC Sakhis, Financial Literacy CRPs and Bima Sakhis, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the importance of strengthening SHG-bank linkage.

“Extending credit to SHG women is not a risk but one of the safest investments for the nation,” he said.

He expressed confidence that rural women — referred to as “Didis” — can progress from Lakhpati to Crorepati, driving enterprise-led transformation and contributing significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He also emphasised:

Strengthening last-mile financial access

Expanding enterprise financing

Improving risk protection mechanisms

Three Major National Initiatives Launched

The Minister launched three key initiatives aimed at simplifying credit access and enhancing digital financial capability:

Individual Enterprise Bank Loan System for SHG Members UPI-Based Credit Lines for SHG Members Digital Financial Literacy Modules for SHG Members

These measures are designed to streamline credit delivery, promote digital finance adoption and strengthen financial literacy among rural women entrepreneurs.

From Access to Enterprise Empowerment

Secretary, Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh underscored the role of community institutions in driving inclusive finance and enterprise growth.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said India’s financial inclusion journey must evolve beyond access to finance toward enterprise-led empowerment, focusing on productive credit and sustainable income generation.

Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka noted Telangana’s strong SRLM framework and expressed confidence that mission-led interventions would enable rural women to lead the next wave of enterprise creation.

Recognising Banking Partners

The event also honoured best-performing banks across public and private sectors, Regional Rural Banks and cooperative institutions for their contributions to SHG financing and rural financial inclusion.

Roadmap for Inclusive Rural Growth

The Conclave concluded with a shared commitment to:

Strengthen institutional convergence

Promote digital and financial innovation

Deepen enterprise financing

Build financially resilient rural households

With enhanced SHG-bank linkage, digital credit innovations and focused enterprise promotion, the Ministry aims to accelerate inclusive growth and strengthen the economic foundations of rural India.