Record-Breaking Profits for Singapore Airlines Amid Strategic Merger Gains

Singapore Airlines Group has reported a record net profit of SGD 2.8 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven significantly by a non-cash accounting gain from the merger of Vistara with Air India. The merger, finalized in November 2024, contributed SGD 1.1 billion to the Group's earnings.

Having secured a 25.1% stake in the Tata Group-owned Air India, Singapore Airlines is strategically positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian aviation market. This strategic ownership allows the carrier to engage directly in a rapidly expanding sector that promises considerable growth.

The airline, while enjoying substantial profits, acknowledges the challenges posed by global economic uncertainties, trade tensions, and supply chain constraints, which could potentially impact market confidence. With a dual-brand strategy and collaborative partnerships, Singapore Airlines remains ready to navigate these turbulent market conditions.

