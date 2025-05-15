Left Menu

Record-Breaking Profits for Singapore Airlines Amid Strategic Merger Gains

Singapore Airlines posted a record net profit of SGD 2.8 billion for 2024-25, aided by a significant non-cash accounting gain from the merger of Vistara with Air India. Holding a substantial stake in Air India, it aims to tap into the growing Indian aviation market despite global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:32 IST
Record-Breaking Profits for Singapore Airlines Amid Strategic Merger Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore Airlines Group has reported a record net profit of SGD 2.8 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven significantly by a non-cash accounting gain from the merger of Vistara with Air India. The merger, finalized in November 2024, contributed SGD 1.1 billion to the Group's earnings.

Having secured a 25.1% stake in the Tata Group-owned Air India, Singapore Airlines is strategically positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian aviation market. This strategic ownership allows the carrier to engage directly in a rapidly expanding sector that promises considerable growth.

The airline, while enjoying substantial profits, acknowledges the challenges posed by global economic uncertainties, trade tensions, and supply chain constraints, which could potentially impact market confidence. With a dual-brand strategy and collaborative partnerships, Singapore Airlines remains ready to navigate these turbulent market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025