Infrastructure Challenges and Terror Impact: ixigo CEO on Boosting Tourism

ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai highlights the need for improved infrastructure and high-quality hotels to attract international tourists, amid impacts from recent terror attacks in Pahalgam. Despite global tourism trends, ixigo aims to outpace travel industry growth with robust financial performance and strategic ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India must improve its infrastructure and hotel quality to boost international tourism, according to ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai. His comments come as Jammu and Kashmir's tourism suffered a significant setback due to recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

Despite the global focus on domestic tourism post-COVID, Bajpai remains optimistic about surpassing industry growth predictions, aiming for a 40% growth in gross transaction value this year, as opposed to the projected 8-9% overall market growth. ixigo has reported a remarkable increase in profits for Q4 FY25.

Bajpai also emphasized the strategic need to bolster its operations amidst challenges such as the Pahalgam attacks. The company continues to leverage strong cash flow to drive expansion and maintain momentum in the competitive travel sector.

