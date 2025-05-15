Infrastructure Challenges and Terror Impact: ixigo CEO on Boosting Tourism

India must improve its infrastructure and hotel quality to boost international tourism, according to ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai. His comments come as Jammu and Kashmir's tourism suffered a significant setback due to recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

Despite the global focus on domestic tourism post-COVID, Bajpai remains optimistic about surpassing industry growth predictions, aiming for a 40% growth in gross transaction value this year, as opposed to the projected 8-9% overall market growth. ixigo has reported a remarkable increase in profits for Q4 FY25.

Bajpai also emphasized the strategic need to bolster its operations amidst challenges such as the Pahalgam attacks. The company continues to leverage strong cash flow to drive expansion and maintain momentum in the competitive travel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)