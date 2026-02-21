Left Menu

Crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Seven Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested seven alleged drug peddlers in different operations across Jammu and Udhampur. Authorities seized heroin, pistols, and magazines during the arrests, which stemmed from investigations linked to a previously apprehended dealer. Those arrested face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:39 IST
Police in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully intensified their crackdown on the drug trade with the arrest of seven alleged peddlers in Jammu and Udhampur districts. Authorities seized 167 grams of heroin and two pistols during the operations, spurred by earlier arrests connected to a network of dealers.

The arrests in Jammu featured Balvinder Kumar and Sunny Kumar from R S Pura, along with Mohd Iqbal and Amit Kumar alias Jogi from Samba, with substantial quantities of heroin and weapons confiscated. Another suspect, Yawar Fayaz from Anantnag, was detained near Canal road, leading to further discoveries of illicit substances.

In Udhampur, the police arrested Mohit Sharma and Imran Khan at Roun Domail and Pathyal Morh, recovering heroin from their possession. All seven apprehended individuals have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, showcasing continuous efforts to dismantle drug operations in the region.

