Pune Traders Clash with Geopolitics Over Turkiye Apple Import Ban

In a geopolitical protest, Pune traders halted apple imports from Turkiye due to its support for Pakistan. Suyog Zende, a trader, reported receiving a threatening message from Pakistan. The traders reported the threat, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister supporting their 'nation first' stance and ensuring safety against such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune traders have become embroiled in international politics after halting apple imports from Turkiye in response to its support for Pakistan. A trader, Suyog Zende, received a threatening call from Pakistan, leading to a police investigation.

The incident unfolded after Turkiye criticized India's military strikes on terror networks in Pakistan. Traders, led by Zende and others from Pune's Agriculture Produce Market Committee, decided to boycott Turkiye apples in protest. Zende reported receiving abusive voice messages, underscoring their determination to prioritize national interests.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the traders for their 'nation first' attitude, urging them to resist intimidation. Meanwhile, boycotts of travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan gained traction on social media, with local travel agencies refraining from promoting these destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

