Pune Traders Clash with Geopolitics Over Turkiye Apple Import Ban

Pune traders have become embroiled in international politics after halting apple imports from Turkiye in response to its support for Pakistan. A trader, Suyog Zende, received a threatening call from Pakistan, leading to a police investigation.

The incident unfolded after Turkiye criticized India's military strikes on terror networks in Pakistan. Traders, led by Zende and others from Pune's Agriculture Produce Market Committee, decided to boycott Turkiye apples in protest. Zende reported receiving abusive voice messages, underscoring their determination to prioritize national interests.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the traders for their 'nation first' attitude, urging them to resist intimidation. Meanwhile, boycotts of travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan gained traction on social media, with local travel agencies refraining from promoting these destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)