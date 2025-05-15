Security Clearance Overhaul: Ministry Ensures Seamless Transition Post-Celebi Revocation

The Civil Aviation Ministry has swiftly acted to ensure seamless operations at airports following the revocation of Celebi's security clearance, emphasizing national security concerns.

Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that public safety remains paramount, with special teams overseeing a smooth transition and managing real-time issues.

The Ministry coordinates closely with airport operators to retain Celebi's workforce, highlighting India's commitment to safety post-Turkiye's endorsement of Pakistan amid recent geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)