Security Clearance Overhaul: Ministry Ensures Seamless Transition Post-Celebi Revocation

In response to the revocation of Celebi's security clearance due to national security concerns, the Civil Aviation Ministry ensures seamless operations at affected airports. Special teams are deployed to manage transitions, while efforts are made to retain Celebi employees. Coordination with airport operators continues to prioritize public safety and national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:15 IST
The Civil Aviation Ministry has swiftly acted to ensure seamless operations at airports following the revocation of Celebi's security clearance, emphasizing national security concerns.

Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that public safety remains paramount, with special teams overseeing a smooth transition and managing real-time issues.

The Ministry coordinates closely with airport operators to retain Celebi's workforce, highlighting India's commitment to safety post-Turkiye's endorsement of Pakistan amid recent geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

