FAA Resolves Denver Communication Glitch Swiftly

The Federal Aviation Administration addressed a brief communication breakdown at Denver air traffic control, where both primary and backup frequencies failed for two minutes. No airplane separation was lost as a contingency frequency was employed. Franklin McIntosh, FAA's deputy head, ensured safety throughout the incident.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:19 IST
In a swift response, the Federal Aviation Administration managed a brief communication failure at Denver air traffic control on Monday. The incident lasted approximately two minutes, affecting both the main and backup communication frequencies.

Franklin McIntosh, the FAA's deputy head of air traffic control, assured that safety protocols were intact as controllers used an emergency frequency to maintain aircraft contact. Despite the temporary glitch, there was no loss of separation between planes.

The incident highlights the importance of robust backup systems in aviation, ensuring that even brief malfunctions are handled without compromising passenger safety.

