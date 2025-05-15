FAA Resolves Denver Communication Glitch Swiftly

In a swift response, the Federal Aviation Administration managed a brief communication failure at Denver air traffic control on Monday. The incident lasted approximately two minutes, affecting both the main and backup communication frequencies.

Franklin McIntosh, the FAA's deputy head of air traffic control, assured that safety protocols were intact as controllers used an emergency frequency to maintain aircraft contact. Despite the temporary glitch, there was no loss of separation between planes.

The incident highlights the importance of robust backup systems in aviation, ensuring that even brief malfunctions are handled without compromising passenger safety.

