Delhi's Business Future: New Welfare Board and Policies Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a welfare board to support the city's business community, focusing on traders' needs, industrial growth, and policy reforms. The initiative aims to create a supportive environment for industrial activities, enhance Delhi's investment appeal, and promote technological adoption while emphasizing sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a comprehensive welfare board designed to support the city's bustling business community. This initiative emerged from a high-level review meeting with the Industries Department, aimed at addressing traders' needs and amplifying Delhi's industrial growth prospects.

The welfare board's core mission is to swiftly address the challenges faced by business entities, implement meaningful welfare schemes, and advocate for policies that simplify business operations. Gupta emphasized the necessity of robust support for businesses, especially SMEs, to foster a thriving industrial climate.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister outlined transformative industrial policies and a focus on infrastructural advancements, including the development of the Ranikhera Industrial Area into a hi-tech hub. The upcoming Global Investor Summit is set to position Delhi as a premier global investment destination, spotlighting emerging sectors like AI and IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

