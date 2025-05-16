Left Menu

India's Growth Outlook Remains Strong Amid Global Economic Slowdown

India's economic growth forecast is revised to 6.3% for 2025, yet the nation still ranks as one of the fastest-growing large economies globally. The United Nations' report attributes this resilience to strong private consumption and public investment, despite global economic challenges, trade tensions, and policy uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 16-05-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 08:39 IST
India's Growth Outlook Remains Strong Amid Global Economic Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has revised India's economic growth forecast for 2025 downward to 6.3%, but the country still holds its position as one of the fastest-growing large economies. This resilience is largely driven by private consumption and government spending.

The recent UN report, 'The World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2025', highlights that even as growth projections for India have been lowered, robust private consumption and public investment continue to support economic expansion. Despite global trade tensions and elevated US tariffs, sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics could mitigate the impact on India's economy.

Globally, economic growth faces significant challenges with growth projections lowered and uncertainties stemming from trade policies. The multilateral trading system is under strain, which underscores the need for strengthened international cooperation to ensure sustainable development, the report suggests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025