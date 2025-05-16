Unexpected Jet Malfunction Sends Ukrainian F-16 Down
Ukraine's air force reported the loss of an F-16 fighter jet due to an unexpected issue on board. The pilot managed to divert the aircraft away from populated areas and safely ejected, leaving the scene with no civilian impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to Ukraine was lost on Friday morning after experiencing unforeseen issues mid-flight, according to a statement by the Ukrainian air force.
The preliminary report highlighted that an unusual situation developed onboard. Displaying swift action, the pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from populated areas before successfully ejecting, ensuring no civilian casualties.
The statement was made available through the Telegram messaging service, emphasizing the pilot's successful evacuation and the incident's limited impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
