Unexpected Jet Malfunction Sends Ukrainian F-16 Down

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to Ukraine was lost on Friday morning after experiencing unforeseen issues mid-flight, according to a statement by the Ukrainian air force.

The preliminary report highlighted that an unusual situation developed onboard. Displaying swift action, the pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from populated areas before successfully ejecting, ensuring no civilian casualties.

The statement was made available through the Telegram messaging service, emphasizing the pilot's successful evacuation and the incident's limited impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)