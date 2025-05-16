Left Menu

NBFCs Steer MSME Lending Boom, Outshining Banks

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are leading MSME lending growth, surpassing both private and public sector banks, with a 32% CAGR from 2020-2024. Their MSME credit share jumped from 5.9% to 9.1%, driven by supportive initiatives and digital infrastructure developments, with future growth expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:03 IST
NBFCs Steer MSME Lending Boom, Outshining Banks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In recent years, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have made significant strides in lending to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), outpacing both private and public sector banks. According to CareEdge Ratings, NBFCs recorded an impressive 32% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in MSME lending between 2020-21 and 2023-24. This growth is notable given NBFCs' smaller base compared to their banking counterparts.

CareEdge Ratings highlights a significant rise in the share of MSME credit within NBFCs' loans, increasing from 5.9% in 2020-21 to 9.1% in the first half of 2024-25. In contrast, banks maintained a stable MSME loan portfolio, hovering between 16.2% and 16.9% during the same period.

Projections indicate that NBFCs will continue their robust growth trajectory, expected to expand by 20% in the forthcoming years, with private banks growing at 15% and public sector banks at 10%. By 2025-26, NBFCs' assets under management in the MSME sector could exceed Rs 5.3 lakh crore, based on an estimated loan portfolio of Rs 4.4 lakh crore for 2024-25.

This surge in lending is attributed to an enabling ecosystem bolstered by initiatives like Udyam registration, GST Sahay, and TREDS, alongside advancements in digital public infrastructure, as reported by CareEdge Ratings. India's burgeoning MSME sector, consisting of approximately 63 million enterprises, presents a lucrative growth potential exceeding Rs 18 lakh crore.

The ongoing formalisation of the economy and the increasing incorporation of digital technologies are expected to shift a substantial portion of informal credit demand into the formal financial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025