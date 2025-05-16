Fuel Demand Soars: A Summer Surge

Fuel consumption in India has seen a marked increase during the first half of May, largely driven by summer travel demands. According to provisional sales data from state-owned fuel retailers, petrol consumption alone spiked by about 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.5 million tonnes.

Diesel sales, crucial to both transport and the rural economy, rose by 2 per cent to 3.36 million tonnes, showing a rebound since last month's figures. Industry officials note that while diesel remained sluggish in recent months, its consumption uptick was supported by election activities a year ago.

However, jet fuel demand experienced slower growth, attributed to flight restrictions amid regional tensions. Meanwhile, LPG consumption continued its upward trend with significant growth, fueled by the demand for domestic cooking needs under the Ujjawala initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)