Rushil Decor's Financial Surge: A 6.4% Revenue Boost Despite Industry Challenges

Rushil Decor Limited has reported a 6.4% increase in revenue for FY2025, reaching INR 8,979 million. The company's MDF division drove growth with significant export sales, despite challenging industry conditions. With a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41x, Rushil Decor maintains a strong financial position moving into FY2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:53 IST
Ahmedabad-based Rushil Decor Limited has released its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Despite challenging market conditions, the company reported a commendable 6.4% growth in consolidated revenues, reaching INR 8,979 million. The MDF division, a key growth contributor, recorded impressive export growth, balancing industry-wide capacity increases.

The financial year was marked by Rushil Decor's strategic execution of operational efficiencies, resulting in an 11.1% increase in Profit After Tax of INR 479 million. The company expanded its distribution network by adding 20 retail distributors and commenced commercial production at its new Jumbo Laminates facility in Gandhinagar.

Looking forward, Rushil Decor aims to surpass INR 11,000 million in consolidated revenues in FY2026, driven by strategic capacity expansions and global market penetration. The company's resilience in maintaining its market share amidst increased industry capacity highlights its strong brand and customer focus.

