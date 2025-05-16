Left Menu

Allied Blenders Reports Turnaround with Record Profits Amid Strategic Transformation

Allied Blenders and Distillers recorded a net profit of Rs 78.62 crore in the March quarter, reversing last year's losses due to a strategic premiumisation plan. Revenue increased 10%, with total income at Rs 1,948.99 crore. For FY25, profits reached Rs 194.84 crore on Rs 8,094.02 crore income.

Allied Blenders and Distillers has witnessed a significant turnaround in its financial performance, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.62 crore for the March quarter. This marks a stark contrast to the Rs 240.62 crore loss reported during the same period last year, as per the company's regulatory filing.

The company attributes this positive shift to its successful premiumisation strategy, which has bolstered its portfolio and led to a 10 percent increase in revenue. Total income rose to Rs 1,948.99 crore, reflecting a 10.7 percent growth. For the financial year ending March 2025, Allied Blenders' profits soared to Rs 194.84 crore, marking the highest-ever profit in its history.

Managing Director Alok Gupta cites the company's four-point transformation agenda - focusing on premiumisation, supply chain security, margin enhancement, and governance improvements - as key drivers of this robust performance. Looking ahead, the board has recommended a final dividend and approved plans for significant investments to further bolster growth.

