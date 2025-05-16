Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech's Strong Fiscal Finish: Profits Soar 28%

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd reported a notable 28% increase in its net profit for the March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The company's earnings rose to Rs 75.50 crore compared to Rs 59.01 crore in the same period last year. Full-year profits surged to Rs 296.96 crore.

Updated: 16-05-2025 14:56 IST
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd demonstrated robust financial performance for the March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, achieving a 28% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 75.50 crore. This marks a substantial rise from the Rs 59.01 crore net profit reported during the same period the previous year, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's total income similarly exhibited growth, climbing 18.13% to Rs 453.17 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 383.59 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the entire fiscal year, Dhanuka Agritech's total profits escalated to Rs 296.96 crore from Rs 239.09 crore, underscoring the firm's strong market performance.

Dhanuka Agritech specializes in manufacturing a diverse array of agrochemicals including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators, establishing itself as a significant player in the agrochemical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

