Emami Ltd's Profit Soars: Celebrating 50 Years with a Special Dividend

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Emami Ltd on Friday announced a significant 10.5% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, recording Rs 162.17 crore for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This growth is attributed to robust volume sales in its core business sectors.

According to the regulatory filing, the company's profit after tax (PAT) for the January-March period a year ago stood at Rs 146.75 crore. The revenue from operations experienced an upsurge to Rs 963.05 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 891.24 crore in the same period last year, with total expenses climbing 9.3% year-on-year.

In an encouraging development, Emami's total income, which includes additional revenue streams, soared by 9.12% to Rs 984.21 crore. For the entire fiscal year 2025, Emami's PAT surged by 10.85% to Rs 802.74 crore, up from Rs 724.14 crore a year earlier. To commemorate 50 years of successful operations, the company's board approved a special interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. Emami's shares were trading at Rs 635.75 on the BSE, marking a 0.87% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)