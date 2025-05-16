Left Menu

Emami Ltd's Profit Soars: Celebrating 50 Years with a Special Dividend

Homegrown FMCG giant Emami Ltd saw a 10.5% rise in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 162.17 crore for Q4 FY25. The growth stems from strong volume sales in its core business. Emami's income also increased by 9.12%, as shareholders receive a special dividend, marking 50 years of success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:10 IST
Emami Ltd's Profit Soars: Celebrating 50 Years with a Special Dividend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Emami Ltd on Friday announced a significant 10.5% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, recording Rs 162.17 crore for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This growth is attributed to robust volume sales in its core business sectors.

According to the regulatory filing, the company's profit after tax (PAT) for the January-March period a year ago stood at Rs 146.75 crore. The revenue from operations experienced an upsurge to Rs 963.05 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 891.24 crore in the same period last year, with total expenses climbing 9.3% year-on-year.

In an encouraging development, Emami's total income, which includes additional revenue streams, soared by 9.12% to Rs 984.21 crore. For the entire fiscal year 2025, Emami's PAT surged by 10.85% to Rs 802.74 crore, up from Rs 724.14 crore a year earlier. To commemorate 50 years of successful operations, the company's board approved a special interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. Emami's shares were trading at Rs 635.75 on the BSE, marking a 0.87% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025