Britain Implements Visa Crackdown Amid Rising Anti-Immigration Sentiment

The British government declared on Tuesday the termination of study visas from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, along with the cessation of work visas for Afghans, as part of a significant clampdown in response to growing anti-immigration sentiment.

An 'emergency brake' on visas has been applied for these countries for the first time, following an increase in asylum claims via legal routes, according to a Home Office statement. Previously, the UK had signaled its intent to make refugee status temporary and expedite the deportation of those arriving illegally, aimed at curbing the rise of the populist Reform UK party and addressing system abuses.

Shabana Mahmood, the Interior Minister, commented, "The UK will always offer refuge to those escaping war and persecution, yet our visa system must remain safeguarded from abuse." New legislation to reinforce border control is expected to be introduced by Mahmood this week, according to the Home Office.