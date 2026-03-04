Left Menu

Britain Implements Visa Crackdown Amid Rising Anti-Immigration Sentiment

The UK government announced an end to study visas from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, and work visas for Afghans as anti-immigration sentiment grows. The Home Office imposed an 'emergency brake' on visas for these nationals following a surge in asylum claims through legal routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 04:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 04:47 IST
Britain Implements Visa Crackdown Amid Rising Anti-Immigration Sentiment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government declared on Tuesday the termination of study visas from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, along with the cessation of work visas for Afghans, as part of a significant clampdown in response to growing anti-immigration sentiment.

An 'emergency brake' on visas has been applied for these countries for the first time, following an increase in asylum claims via legal routes, according to a Home Office statement. Previously, the UK had signaled its intent to make refugee status temporary and expedite the deportation of those arriving illegally, aimed at curbing the rise of the populist Reform UK party and addressing system abuses.

Shabana Mahmood, the Interior Minister, commented, "The UK will always offer refuge to those escaping war and persecution, yet our visa system must remain safeguarded from abuse." New legislation to reinforce border control is expected to be introduced by Mahmood this week, according to the Home Office.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military's Major Strike on Iranian Naval Targets

U.S. Military's Major Strike on Iranian Naval Targets

 Global
2
China's Two Sessions: Steering the Nation's Economic Future

China's Two Sessions: Steering the Nation's Economic Future

 Thailand
3
Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

 Global
4
Global Tensions: Inflation and Economic Resilience

Global Tensions: Inflation and Economic Resilience

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026