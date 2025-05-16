Left Menu

Paving the Trans-Afghan Way: Railway Revolution in Central Asia

Russia and Uzbekistan are collaborating on a feasibility survey for the Trans-Afghanistan Railway, aimed at connecting Central Asian countries with the Indian subcontinent. With an expected completion by 2026, this strategic project might dramatically reshape regional transport, linking the EU, Russia, and Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moschun | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:19 IST
Russia and Uzbekistan are in the midst of conducting a feasibility survey for a significant infrastructure project, the Trans-Afghanistan Railway, which promises to revolutionize Central Asia's connectivity. Russian ministers expressed optimism about the project, highlighting its potential to link landlocked regions to the Indian subcontinent.

The feasibility study is anticipated to be ready by early 2026, as disclosed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk during the KazanForum 2025. The railway will connect the European Union, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Southeast Asia, enhancing regional integration.

Representatives from Russia and Uzbekistan, including Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev, emphasized the transformative impact of the project at the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2025. The preliminary groundwork has been set, with an estimated cost of USD 4.8 billion and a construction timeline of five years.

