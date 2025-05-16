Masala King Paves Way for Indian Exports to Gulf Markets

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, head of Adil Group of Superstores, has announced his commitment to helping Indian entrepreneurs enter the lucrative markets of Dubai and the Gulf region. During a meeting with a delegation from Solapur, Maharashtra, he discussed strategies for effectively exporting Indian goods, emphasizing the importance of product quality and choosing items with longer shelf lives.

The Solapur delegation, led by MLA Subhash Deshmukh, showcased a variety of local products such as Shenga Chutney and Kadak Bhakari, alongside high-quality rice and pulses. A bag manufacturer also presented innovative packaging solutions. Dr. Datar praised these offerings and expressed his readiness to include them in his stores across the Gulf, provided they adhere to stringent quality standards and export guidelines.

Highlighting the growing opportunities for Indian exports, Dr. Datar spoke about infrastructure advancements, including the upcoming Wadhwan International Port in Maharashtra. He urged entrepreneurs to familiarize themselves with export procedures, promising to mentor aspiring businesspeople towards international success. The meeting also featured industry figures like Amit Jain of the Solapur Garments Manufacturers Association, underscoring the collaborative spirit of Indian enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)