Delhi Traders Commit to Trade Boycott Over Political Stances

In a recent protest at Delhi Secretariat, traders pledged to end business relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan citing their political positions on India's operations in Pakistan.

Organized by the Chamber of Trade and Industry, the movement saw participation from major market representatives across the city, affirming an oath to cease trade ties.

This decision may significantly disrupt bilateral trade valued at USD 12.5 billion, with anticipations of extensive economic ramifications for both countries due to the collapse in trade and tourism.

