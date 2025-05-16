Boeing's Legal Turbulence: DOJ Weighs Nonprosecution Agreement Over 737 MAX Tragedy

Boeing is reportedly nearing a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, a move that would avert a trial over fraud charges connected to two deadly 737 MAX crashes, according to insiders. The potential deal remains subject to judicial approval and offers Boeing a chance to avoid felony conviction.

The proposed agreement has sparked dissatisfaction among the families of the victims, who accuse the DOJ of letting Boeing off the hook for the fatalities occurring in 2018 and 2019. Despite this, Boeing has opted against pleading guilty, influenced by a judge's rejection of a previous agreement under the Biden administration.

As the DOJ evaluates its next step, Boeing remains under fired scrutiny from federal regulators. A further settlement requires the company to contribute an additional $444.5 million to a fund compensating victims' families, casting a spotlight on ongoing tensions between various stakeholders.

