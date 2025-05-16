Left Menu

Delhi Government to Launch Welfare Board for Gig Economy Workers

The Delhi government, led by Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, plans to establish a welfare board for gig and platform workers. After meeting with representatives from major platforms, the government pledged to address issues like long hours and inadequate pay, allocating Rs 10 crore for these initiatives.

In a significant move, the Delhi government, under Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, has announced plans to constitute a welfare board aimed at supporting gig and platform workers. This initiative is part of a broader push to address longstanding grievances in this rapidly growing employment sector.

During a meeting chaired by Mishra, representatives from major platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber, along with gig workers, voiced concerns over extended working hours, inadequate compensation, and lacking grievance redressal systems. The dialogue marked a crucial step towards resolving these critical issues.

With a funding allocation of Rs 10 crore in the FY26 budget, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to fostering growth in the gig economy, which employs approximately one crore individuals across India, a figure expected to more than double by 2029-30.

