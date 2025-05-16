Romania's Election Sparks Economic Turmoil

The deciding round of Romania's presidential election on Sunday presents a crucial juncture as hard-right eurosceptic front-runner George Simion stands against reformist Nicusor Dan. As a member state of both the EU and NATO, Romania faces high stakes, especially considering the candidates' positions and a vastly concerning fiscal deficit.

In the wake of Simion's unexpectedly strong first-round success, Romania's currency, the leu, experienced a near 3% plunge against the euro. This event marked the currency's most significant weekly fall since 2009, compelling the central bank to intervene by expending billions of euros to stabilize it. Analysts have observed forward swaps markets anticipating a continued decline in the leu.

Amid these economic upheavals, a troubling cloud over Romania's investment-grade credit rating looms larger. Analysts worry about possible downgrades to 'junk' status, exacerbated by increased costs for Credit Default Swaps on Romanian bonds. Constrained by a budget deficit that nearly doubles the government target, the country's political future remains uncertain, further straining fiscal policy.

